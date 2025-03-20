Sci-Tech

Heart attack or acidity? Experts explain warning signs

Chest pain may happen for several reasons, including angina, myocardial infarction, and more

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 20, 2025
Heart attack or acidity? Experts explain warning signs
Heart attack or acidity? Experts explain warning signs

Have you done overeating at a family gathering, and suddenly feel chest pain? Is it heartburn or any cardiac disease?

Being able to differentiate between indigestion and cardiac disease may save your life.

Related: Unknown signs of cardiac arrest to look out for

An associate professor of gastroenterology at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston Dr. Maya Balakrishnanin said, “As we get older, the muscles that control the oesophagus weaken, which is why there is an increased risk of stomach acid reflux going into the oesophagus."

"Likewise, as we age, we get an increased risk of cardiovascular disease because of the risk of factors like high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes that increase," Balakrishnanin added. 

Unfortunately, the chances to experience either condition increase with age.

Heartburn or acidity, is the most common gastrointestinal issue, which strikes after a person overeats and hydrochloric acid is present in the stomach back up into the oesophagus, causing a burning sensation in the chest.

“To prevent heartburn, good practices are to be aware of trigger foods, eat smaller meals, take a walk after you eat and generally stay upright for at least three to four hours after you eat,” Balakrishnan stated.

Sometimes, it causes intense chest pain.

Chest pain may happen for several reasons, including angina, myocardial infarction, and more, causing extreme discomfort. 

When the blood flow to the heart is blocked or reduced and it is unable to receive enough oxygen, life-threatening cardiac event are likely to occur. 

The symptoms of serious cardiac conditions include dyspnea, dizziness, pain radiating to the shoulders and jaws, and heavy chest pain.

Related: Excessive screen time in 20s increases heart attack risk, study

Google Messages to launch remote delete feature: Report
Google Messages to launch remote delete feature: Report
OpenAI rolls out o1-pro API model with advanced capabilities
OpenAI rolls out o1-pro API model with advanced capabilities
Meta AI expands in Europe with enhanced features
Meta AI expands in Europe with enhanced features
WhatsApp wipes out 9.9 million Indian accounts in one month: Here’s why
WhatsApp wipes out 9.9 million Indian accounts in one month: Here’s why
Google Wallet now available for kids' in-store payments
Google Wallet now available for kids' in-store payments
Apple to launch iOS 18.4 soon with significant upgrades
Apple to launch iOS 18.4 soon with significant upgrades
WhatsApp to let users share Spotify songs directly in status updates
WhatsApp to let users share Spotify songs directly in status updates
Bill Gates meets PM Modi, praises India's innovative spirit
Bill Gates meets PM Modi, praises India's innovative spirit
NASA unveils plans for astronauts after 9-month space stint
NASA unveils plans for astronauts after 9-month space stint
Google announces innovative healthcare-related features for Search, Android
Google announces innovative healthcare-related features for Search, Android
WhatsApp to limit number of broadcast messages for businesses and users
WhatsApp to limit number of broadcast messages for businesses and users
Nvidia expands AI computing portfolio with DGX Spark and DGX Station
Nvidia expands AI computing portfolio with DGX Spark and DGX Station