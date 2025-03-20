Heart attack or acidity? Experts explain warning signs

Have you done overeating at a family gathering, and suddenly feel chest pain? Is it heartburn or any cardiac disease?
Being able to differentiate between indigestion and cardiac disease may save your life.
An associate professor of gastroenterology at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston Dr. Maya Balakrishnanin said, “As we get older, the muscles that control the oesophagus weaken, which is why there is an increased risk of stomach acid reflux going into the oesophagus."
"Likewise, as we age, we get an increased risk of cardiovascular disease because of the risk of factors like high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes that increase," Balakrishnanin added.
Unfortunately, the chances to experience either condition increase with age.
Heartburn or acidity, is the most common gastrointestinal issue, which strikes after a person overeats and hydrochloric acid is present in the stomach back up into the oesophagus, causing a burning sensation in the chest.
“To prevent heartburn, good practices are to be aware of trigger foods, eat smaller meals, take a walk after you eat and generally stay upright for at least three to four hours after you eat,” Balakrishnan stated.
Sometimes, it causes intense chest pain.
Chest pain may happen for several reasons, including angina, myocardial infarction, and more, causing extreme discomfort.
When the blood flow to the heart is blocked or reduced and it is unable to receive enough oxygen, life-threatening cardiac event are likely to occur.
The symptoms of serious cardiac conditions include dyspnea, dizziness, pain radiating to the shoulders and jaws, and heavy chest pain.
