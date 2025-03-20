World of Tanks announces 'Peaky Blinders' Battle Pass for Thomas Shelby fans

World Of Tanks has officially announced a crossover with the collaboration of "Battle Pass Special: Peaky Blinders" for their latest limited-time event.
Taking to their official Instagram account @peakyblindersofficial announced the partnership with World Of Tanks.
The limited-time-in-game event will commence from March 20 till March 31, bringing numerous characters from the UK television series to the game in a unique tank-like way.
This includes a new "Battle Pass Special" that provides a variety of Peaky Blinders-themed rewards and will feature the show's protagonist, Tommy Shelby, helming a tank of his own.
Starring Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby, the show depicted the rise of the Peaky Blinders street gang in Birmingham and their evolution into a well-oiled criminal syndicate.
“The Shelby family enters the world of large calibre guns, bringing their guile, cunning, and grit,” reads a press release. “They know a thing or two about humble beginnings and are no strangers to fighting in the mud. Employ these rough, streetwise characters as voiced crew members—you won’t regret it!”
To note, the ultimate reward for the event is a special Peaky Blinders-inspired Tier IX Premium French Medium tank.
According to the company’s official blog, “The tank is visually styled after the combat vehicles of World War One, the conflict which shaped and forever challenged the minds and personalities of the three Shelby brothers. The details of the tank speak volumes about the things the Shelby boys hold dear.”
It is worth mentioning that to truly own the battlefield, players can customise their vehicles with new Peaky Blinders-themed decals and inscriptions.
