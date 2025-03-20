'Peaky Blinders' director shares exciting insights into Cillian Murphy film

Peaky Blinders creator Stephen Knight has shared exciting insights into the creative process behind writing the upcoming movie, The Immortal Man.
He previously confirmed that the story of Cillian Murphy’s character, Tommy Shelby, would continue with a movie rather than a seventh season.
In the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie, Thomas Shelby finds himself at odds with the Nazis during the Second World War.
During a conversation with The Independent, Stephen said, “I think if you write things to second guess what an audience wants, you’ve already probably failed. So, what I try to do is write whatever comes to me when I’m on the keyboard and let the fingers be in charge.”
He added, “I put the script in the hands of the best possible people. When you watch it back, very quickly, you sort of think ‘OK this is working, or it’s not’ and it is so working.”
The filmmaker also expressed excitement for the Peaky Blinders fans, noting that they will love the experience of watching the film on the big screen.
Stephen further continued, “I just like the idea that Peaky fans, who have always related to each other virtually online, will be able to go into a building and watch something together and be able to relate to each other in person.”
The upcoming film, believed to be titled The Immortal Man, will be distributed by Netflix.
