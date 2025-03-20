Entertainment

'Peaky Blinders' director shares exciting insights into Cillian Murphy film

'Peaky Blinders' movie started filming in September 2024 and it will be distributed by Netflix

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 20, 2025
Peaky Blinders director shares exciting insights into Cillian Murphy film
'Peaky Blinders' director shares exciting insights into Cillian Murphy film

Peaky Blinders creator Stephen Knight has shared exciting insights into the creative process behind writing the upcoming movie, The Immortal Man.

He previously confirmed that the story of Cillian Murphy’s character, Tommy Shelby, would continue with a movie rather than a seventh season.

In the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie, Thomas Shelby finds himself at odds with the Nazis during the Second World War.

During a conversation with The Independent, Stephen said, “I think if you write things to second guess what an audience wants, you’ve already probably failed. So, what I try to do is write whatever comes to me when I’m on the keyboard and let the fingers be in charge.”

Related: Barry Keoghan, Cillian Murphy's ‘Peaky Blinders’ film gets huge update

He added, “I put the script in the hands of the best possible people. When you watch it back, very quickly, you sort of think ‘OK this is working, or it’s not’ and it is so working.”

The filmmaker also expressed excitement for the Peaky Blinders fans, noting that they will love the experience of watching the film on the big screen.

Stephen further continued, “I just like the idea that Peaky fans, who have always related to each other virtually online, will be able to go into a building and watch something together and be able to relate to each other in person.”

The upcoming film, believed to be titled The Immortal Man, will be distributed by Netflix. 

Related: 'Peaky Blinders' director makes bombshell announcement on Cillian Murphy film

Beyoncé's mom fires back at Kanye West's remarks against her grandkids
Beyoncé's mom fires back at Kanye West's remarks against her grandkids
Khloé Kardashian reveals shocking skincare routine after Kim's treatment
Khloé Kardashian reveals shocking skincare routine after Kim's treatment
Ryan Reynolds breaks cover after filing to dismiss Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Ryan Reynolds breaks cover after filing to dismiss Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye West's post against Beyoncé, Jay-Z's kids
Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye West's post against Beyoncé, Jay-Z's kids
Netflix record breaking series 'Adolescence' to be renewed for season 2?
Netflix record breaking series 'Adolescence' to be renewed for season 2?
Selena Gomez attends ‘Spring Breakers’ screening with fiancé Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez attends ‘Spring Breakers’ screening with fiancé Benny Blanco
Kanye West drops new album with son Saint after mocking Beyoncé, Jay-Z's kids
Kanye West drops new album with son Saint after mocking Beyoncé, Jay-Z's kids
Demi Moore pens heartfelt note for ex Bruce Willis' on his 70th birthday
Demi Moore pens heartfelt note for ex Bruce Willis' on his 70th birthday
Sia calls it quits with second husband Daniel Bernad after two years
Sia calls it quits with second husband Daniel Bernad after two years
Hailey Bieber considering legal steps over viral Selena Gomez, Justin videos
Hailey Bieber considering legal steps over viral Selena Gomez, Justin videos
Sabrina Carpenter concludes Short n' Sweet tour’s Paris stop
Sabrina Carpenter concludes Short n' Sweet tour’s Paris stop
Khloé Kardashian gives new verdict on dating after failed relationships
Khloé Kardashian gives new verdict on dating after failed relationships