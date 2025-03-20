Xbox Game Pass adds highly-acclaimed mythical title

Xbox Game Pass has included an adventure game for subscribers to enjoy, Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island by Polygon Treehouse.
Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island puts players in the role of Alex, a rookie backpacker who unexpectedly finds herself shipwrecked on a very special island that just happens to be the home to Greek mythology’s long-forgotten gods.
Starting on March 20, Xbox Game Pass members will be able to enjoy Polygon Treehouse's sandbox adventure game as part of their subscription.
Related: Ubisoft confirms Assassin's Creed Shadows global release schedule
Games coming for Xbox Game Pass subscribers
- Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island
- Blizzard Arcade Collection
- Tunic
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Monster Sanctuary
- Atomfall
- South of Midnight
- Commandos: Origins
- Descenders Next
- Blue Prince
- Tempopo
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Revenge of the Savage Planet
To note, it will be available to members of the Standard, PC, and Ultimate tiers and is also playable via the Xbox Cloud Gaming beta.
It’s worth mentioning that members of Microsoft’s subscription service still have a couple more exciting games to look forward to before the month ends and even more arriving in April.
Standout titles coming to Xbox Game Pass include Atomfall, which will be launching day one on March 27 for Ultimate subscribers.
Related: Capcom launches 'Resident Evil 3' on App Store for iPhone, iPad, and Mac