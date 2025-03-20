Sports

Xbox Game Pass adds highly-acclaimed mythical title

Xbox Game Pass members will be able to enjoy Polygon Treehouse's sandbox as part of their subscription

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 20, 2025
Xbox Game Pass adds highly-acclaimed mythical title
Xbox Game Pass adds highly-acclaimed mythical title

Xbox Game Pass has included an adventure game for subscribers to enjoy, Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island by Polygon Treehouse.

Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island puts players in the role of Alex, a rookie backpacker who unexpectedly finds herself shipwrecked on a very special island that just happens to be the home to Greek mythology’s long-forgotten gods.

Starting on March 20, Xbox Game Pass members will be able to enjoy Polygon Treehouse's sandbox adventure game as part of their subscription.

Related: Ubisoft confirms Assassin's Creed Shadows global release schedule

Games coming for Xbox Game Pass subscribers

  • Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island
  • Blizzard Arcade Collection
  • Tunic
  • Batman: Arkham Knight
  • Monster Sanctuary
  • Atomfall
  • South of Midnight
  • Commandos: Origins
  • Descenders Next
  • Blue Prince
  • Tempopo
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Revenge of the Savage Planet

To note, it will be available to members of the Standard, PC, and Ultimate tiers and is also playable via the Xbox Cloud Gaming beta.

It’s worth mentioning that members of Microsoft’s subscription service still have a couple more exciting games to look forward to before the month ends and even more arriving in April.

Standout titles coming to Xbox Game Pass include Atomfall, which will be launching day one on March 27 for Ultimate subscribers.

Related: Capcom launches 'Resident Evil 3' on App Store for iPhone, iPad, and Mac 

Luka Dončić shines as Lakers stun Nuggets in thrilling victory
Luka Dončić shines as Lakers stun Nuggets in thrilling victory
Eddie Jordan, former F1 team boss and TV pundit, dies at 76
Eddie Jordan, former F1 team boss and TV pundit, dies at 76
Carlos Alcaraz breaks silence on Novak Djokovic's lawsuit against tennis 'cartel'
Carlos Alcaraz breaks silence on Novak Djokovic's lawsuit against tennis 'cartel'
Imane Khelif hits back at Donald Trump amid gender controversy
Imane Khelif hits back at Donald Trump amid gender controversy
Ubisoft confirms Assassin's Creed Shadows global release schedule
Ubisoft confirms Assassin's Creed Shadows global release schedule
Capcom launches 'Resident Evil 3' on App Store for iPhone, iPad, and Mac
Capcom launches 'Resident Evil 3' on App Store for iPhone, iPad, and Mac
Lego partners with Pokémon for new sets launch in 2026
Lego partners with Pokémon for new sets launch in 2026
Lexie Hull celebrates Unrivaled championship victory with fun clicks
Lexie Hull celebrates Unrivaled championship victory with fun clicks
Stephen Curry sits out as Golden State Warriors gains massive win
Stephen Curry sits out as Golden State Warriors gains massive win
Ben Shelton, Trinity Rodman make relationship public with heartfelt post
Ben Shelton, Trinity Rodman make relationship public with heartfelt post
Rory McIlroy unveils retirement plans after winning Players Championship
Rory McIlroy unveils retirement plans after winning Players Championship
John Cena teams up with The Rock in WWE Raw against Cody Rhodes
John Cena teams up with The Rock in WWE Raw against Cody Rhodes