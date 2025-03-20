World

UK braces for warmest day of 2025 as spring equinox arrives

Spring equinox brings record-breaking temperatures in the UK, mercury to rise above 20C

  March 20, 2025
UK is all set to bracee the wamest day of the year with tempratures expexted to rise aboove above 20C (68F).

According to Eastern Eye, the spring equinox is expected to bring the warmest day of 2025 so far on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

The Met Office has forecasted “well above average” tempratrures on Thursday, after seeing the highest recorded temperature 18.7C in Northolt, west London on Wednesday.

The Met Office announce that March 20, 2025, will mostly remian dry with plenty of sunny intervals, adding, “It will be a little warmer too.”

Simon Partridge, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said, “The highest temperatures are expected in areas from London and the home counties to the southern Midlands. Here we are likely to see 19C or 20C widely, with one or two spots likely to reach 21C.”

