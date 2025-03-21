Entertainment

Did Travis Kelce film Taylor Swift’s iHeartRadio Music Awards speech?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce won the favorite surprise guest award

  • March 21, 2025
Taylor Swift fans are speculating that Travis Kelce may have filmed her 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards speech.

As per PEOPLE, the fans considered that the Lover singer's boyfriend, the NFL star, helped her record her acceptance speech.

In a shared TikTok video, a user zoomed in on the iHeartRadio Music Awards trophy to show the reflection of someone on a shining trophy.

The fans swamped to the comment section to share the reaction as one person remarked, "he's literally holding the camera... omg.”

"It could be anyone' who else would it be like lets be serious," another wrote.

The third commented, “Leave it to swifties to figure that out.”

Another noted, "It really could be Travis because they were 2 days ago together in New York, so possibly they are still spending time together.”

However, some fans pointed out that the reflection might not be him.

"it could literally be anyone," one wrote, while another said, "u can't even see anything like it can be anyone.”

To note, the Blank Space singer won tour of the century award.

She also garnered award in favorite tour style for her Eras Tour costumes, favorite tour tradition for the surprise song sets on her Eras Tour, best music video with Post Malone for Fortnight, and favorite on screen for her Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) movie.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce also won the favorite surprise guest award.

