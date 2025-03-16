Entertainment

Taylor Swift receives sweet nod from Travis Kelce on 'New Heights' podcast

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been romantically connected since September 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 16, 2025
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce paid a special nod to his superstar girlfriend during the new episode of the New Heights podcast.

During the fans query segment, a random fan identified herself as a 22-year-old female who shared an interesting detail about her 5-year-old daughter with the hosts, Jason Kelce and his younger sibling.

Shortly after the voicemail concluded, Travis was heard singing "Feeling 22" seemingly a subtle nod to his ladylove.

22 is the superhit single track of the renowned musician's fourth studio album, Red, which she released in 2014.

At the show's beginning, Jason brings up his brother's hat, which has Tribeca written on it.

"What do you know about it?" Travis jokingly asked his elder brother.

This update came after the couple, who began dating in September 2023, was seen enjoying a cosy date night in New York City.

An insider revealed to Page Six that they were spotted at the Crane Club, which is located downstairs from a steakhouse in The Big Apple.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift returned to NYC after the 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end lost the 2025 Super Bowl.  

