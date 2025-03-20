Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share hilarious story of Taylor Swift’s party

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco reminisced about being the first guests to arrive at Taylor Swift’s party.
While conversing at Spotify's Countdown To ahead of the release of their collaborative album I Said I Love You First on March 21, the Single Soon crooner and the music producer shared about the early days of their relationship.
“What was our first party that we ever went to?” Blanco asked Gomez.
“I don’t know if this was the first but it was actually really funny. As a couple we went to Taylor’s [Swift] party after some awards show,” Gomez revealed.
“I don’t know it was kind of cute, but I was mortified. Apparently cool people don’t show up to parties on time,” the Calm Down singer explained.
“We’re the first people at every single party when I go with you. You show up when like my mother shows up to a party,” Blanco teased.
He added, “No, I thought you were gonna talk about the fact that no one knew we were dating and we were hiding “
To note, Gomez and Swift have a close bond since many years after first crossing paths when they were each dating a Jonas brother back in 2008.
