Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco dish details on their upcoming music album 

Selena Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco candidly revealed details about their new music album I Said I Love You First.
The couple, who got engaged in December 2024, appeared on Spotify’s special show Countdown To, where they discussed the first look series of their new collaboration project.
In the viral footage, the Calm Down hitmaker and her partner disclosed that they never talked about writing the album days before releasing the initial teaser.
"It was very, 'this is on my mind,' 'what is that,' 'how does that make you feel?' kind of thing," Selena added.
In response, Benny jokingly stated to his ladylove, "Yeah, I felt like your personal journal," to which the singer-turned-actress said, “Well, you are!"
The 37-year-old American record producer further shared that in the music album, he wrote about their love life, when it officially started.
"I was just, constantly writing whatever you said, wherever we were, sometimes you'd be saying something, like, really important, and I would, I didn't know if you even realized but I would open my phone and be like, 'F---, that's such a good line for a song," Benny noted.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are set to release their forthcoming music album, I Said I Love You First on March 21, 2025.