Princess Anne set to mark Liberation Day with a poignant visit to Islands  

Princess Anne is set to mark Liberation Day with a visit to Bailiwick!
The Princess Royal will visit the Guernsey and Sark on May 9 and 10, respectively, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of their liberation from Nazi occupation during World War II.
During the visit, Her Royal Highness will meet residents who lived in the island during the Occupation.
The visit was requested by organizers of Guernsey's Liberation Day celebrations in January, and Lieutenant-Governor of The Bailiwick of Guernsey, Lt Gen Richard Cripwell, who expressed his delight at the Princess Royal's acceptance.
“I’m very pleased that Her Royal Highness will be here to share this significant anniversary with us all,” he said.
Cripwell further added, "The occupation and liberation of these islands remain within living memory, offering a powerful reminder of the value of freedom and the cost of defending it."
Christopher Beaumont, Seigneur of Sark said it will be a "privilege" to welcome the Princess Royal back to the island.
"Our island has many unique and often-unheard stories to tell from the Occupation, and this anniversary gives us an excellent opportunity to tell those stories and remember those who were evacuated."
The Princess Royal last visited the islands of Guernsey and Sark in 2018.