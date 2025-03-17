Royal

Princess Anne attends major event after heartbreaking setback in France

The Princess Royal attended Cheltenham festival last week with Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 17, 2025


Princess Anne stepped out to attend a prestigious event after facing heartbreaking setback during her recent France trip.

As per official Royal Family website, The Princess Royal, 74, attended the International Financing Review Awards 30th Anniversary Dinner on March 17.

The high-profile event took place at Grosvenor House Hotel, 86-90 Park Lane, in London.

Princess Anne attends major event after heartbreaking setback in France

Zara Tindall’s mother stepped out in style following her heartbreak over Scotland's 35-16 loss to France in the Six Nations rugby tournament.

Related: Princess Anne faces heartbreaking setback in France trip

On March 15, Anne graced the Six Nations rugby match at the packed Stade de France in Paris as the patron of Scottish Rugby Union.

She opted for a blue and green tartan scarf, to showcase her support for Scotland.

While reflecting on her recent royal engagements, Princess Anne also attended the Cheltenham festival with her daughter Zara and son-in-law Mile Tindall.

During an interview with Sporting Life at the event, the former rugby union player opened up about the remarkable passion shared by the mother-daughter duo.

He said, "[Zara] loves it - she loves horses in general, but from the racing side of things it's always been a massive part of her life. The Princess Royal is also a die-hard horse racing fan.”

Related: Princess Anne, Zara Tindall's secret passion revealed by Mike Tindall

For those unversed, The Princess Royal has a long-standing reputation for being an equestrian enthusiast. She was the first member of the British royal family to compete in the Olympics in 1976.

Aamir Khan opens up about Salman Khan's relationship amid his new girlfriend
Aamir Khan opens up about Salman Khan's relationship amid his new girlfriend
Madhuri Dixit pays heartfelt birthday tribute to son Arin
Madhuri Dixit pays heartfelt birthday tribute to son Arin
Gout Gout runs fastest 200m at this year's Queensland State Championships
Gout Gout runs fastest 200m at this year's Queensland State Championships
Demi Lovato's fiancé Jordon Lutes uses AI to roast singer amid health drama
Demi Lovato's fiancé Jordon Lutes uses AI to roast singer amid health drama
Meghan Markle may face criticism for upcoming podcast series
Meghan Markle may face criticism for upcoming podcast series
King Abdullah embarks on working visits to Italy and France
King Abdullah embarks on working visits to Italy and France
Sarah Ferguson shares personal update after William's brutal decision for Andrew
Sarah Ferguson shares personal update after William's brutal decision for Andrew
Meghan Markle talks about life after giving up royal titles with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle talks about life after giving up royal titles with Prince Harry
King Willem, Queen Máxima celebrate Three-cushion World Cup winners’ triumph
King Willem, Queen Máxima celebrate Three-cushion World Cup winners’ triumph
Crown Prince Al Hussein joins King Hussein bin Talal brigade for Ramadan Iftar
Crown Prince Al Hussein joins King Hussein bin Talal brigade for Ramadan Iftar
Queen Camilla takes firm stands on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle claims
Queen Camilla takes firm stands on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle claims
King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima make delightful announcement
King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima make delightful announcement
Princess Margaret's grandson latest career move sparks buzz
Princess Margaret's grandson latest career move sparks buzz
Royal Family gives update after Princess Mette-Marit, Haakon appearance
Royal Family gives update after Princess Mette-Marit, Haakon appearance
Princess Anne faces heartbreaking setback during France trip
Princess Anne faces heartbreaking setback during France trip
Princess Kate, Prince William make huge confession about George, Louis
Princess Kate, Prince William make huge confession about George, Louis