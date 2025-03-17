Princess Anne attends major event after heartbreaking setback in France

Princess Anne stepped out to attend a prestigious event after facing heartbreaking setback during her recent France trip.
As per official Royal Family website, The Princess Royal, 74, attended the International Financing Review Awards 30th Anniversary Dinner on March 17.
The high-profile event took place at Grosvenor House Hotel, 86-90 Park Lane, in London.
Zara Tindall’s mother stepped out in style following her heartbreak over Scotland's 35-16 loss to France in the Six Nations rugby tournament.
On March 15, Anne graced the Six Nations rugby match at the packed Stade de France in Paris as the patron of Scottish Rugby Union.
She opted for a blue and green tartan scarf, to showcase her support for Scotland.
While reflecting on her recent royal engagements, Princess Anne also attended the Cheltenham festival with her daughter Zara and son-in-law Mile Tindall.
During an interview with Sporting Life at the event, the former rugby union player opened up about the remarkable passion shared by the mother-daughter duo.
He said, "[Zara] loves it - she loves horses in general, but from the racing side of things it's always been a massive part of her life. The Princess Royal is also a die-hard horse racing fan.”
For those unversed, The Princess Royal has a long-standing reputation for being an equestrian enthusiast. She was the first member of the British royal family to compete in the Olympics in 1976.