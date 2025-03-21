Prince Joachim's son Count Nikolai reacts to his new project

Count Nikolai, the eldest son of Prince Joachim, is giving seal of approval to his father's latest project - a documentary.
The documentary film, titled Haervejen, which premiered on Thursday, follows Prince Joachim and author Steffen Jacobsen as they hike along Denmark's oldest road, sharing stories and experiences along the way.
Joachim's son, Count Nikolai, who was among the first to react, took to his Instagram Stories to share a snippet from the documentary.
"The coolest dad in his upcoming documentary!" the grandson of Queen Margrethe wrote along the clip.
Moreover, the Danish royals also raved about Joachim's latest project on their official Instagram page.
"On Thursday, a new documentary will have its world premiere during CPH:DOX. The film follows His Royal Highness Prince Joachim and the writer Steffen Jacobsen on a walk along Hærvejen - the historical route that for centuries has connected Jutland from north to south, the palace wrote alongside a series of tidbits.
The film, directed by Jesper H. Grand had its world premiere at CPH: DOX on 20 March 2025.
For those unknown, Joachim is the youngest son of Queen Margrethe and the younger brother of King Frederik X