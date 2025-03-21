Royal

Prince Joachim's son Count Nikolai reacts to his new project

Prince Joachim is the youngest son of Queen Margrethe and the younger brother of King Frederik X

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 21, 2025
Prince Joachims son Count Nikolai reacts to his new project
Prince Joachim's son Count Nikolai reacts to his new project

Count Nikolai, the eldest son of Prince Joachim, is giving seal of approval to his father's latest project - a documentary.

The documentary film, titled Haervejen, which premiered on Thursday, follows Prince Joachim and author Steffen Jacobsen as they hike along Denmark's oldest road, sharing stories and experiences along the way.

Joachim's son, Count Nikolai, who was among the first to react, took to his Instagram Stories to share a snippet from the documentary.

"The coolest dad in his upcoming documentary!" the grandson of Queen Margrethe wrote along the clip.

Moreover, the Danish royals also raved about Joachim's latest project on their official Instagram page.

"On Thursday, a new documentary will have its world premiere during CPH:DOX. The film follows His Royal Highness Prince Joachim and the writer Steffen Jacobsen on a walk along Hærvejen - the historical route that for centuries has connected Jutland from north to south, the palace wrote alongside a series of tidbits.

The film, directed by Jesper H. Grand had its world premiere at CPH: DOX on 20 March 2025.

For those unknown, Joachim is the youngest son of Queen Margrethe and the younger brother of King Frederik X

Prince William lauds Mercian Regiment as they join Operation CABRIT
Prince William lauds Mercian Regiment as they join Operation CABRIT
Princess Anne set to mark Liberation Day with a poignant visit to Islands
Princess Anne set to mark Liberation Day with a poignant visit to Islands
Princess Eugenie shares exciting update before joining Prince Harry's ex
Princess Eugenie shares exciting update before joining Prince Harry's ex
Prince Haakon, Princess Mette-Marit host President Zelenskyy at Royal Palace
Prince Haakon, Princess Mette-Marit host President Zelenskyy at Royal Palace
Queen Camilla hosts special reception for domestic abuse survivors
Queen Camilla hosts special reception for domestic abuse survivors
Sarah Ferguson's ongoing COVID-19 inquiry takes unexpected turn
Sarah Ferguson's ongoing COVID-19 inquiry takes unexpected turn
Royal Family gives emotional update after King Charles cancer facility visit
Royal Family gives emotional update after King Charles cancer facility visit
King Willem, Queen Máxima reflect on Kenya state visit in heartfelt note
King Willem, Queen Máxima reflect on Kenya state visit in heartfelt note
Crown Princess Victoria takes on meaningful royal duty in Örebro
Crown Princess Victoria takes on meaningful royal duty in Örebro
Kate Middleton makes heartfelt plea for Meghan's Netflix show amid backlash
Kate Middleton makes heartfelt plea for Meghan's Netflix show amid backlash
Queen Mary opens up on dark side of parenthood days after brief illness
Queen Mary opens up on dark side of parenthood days after brief illness
King Charles offers words of hope to cancer patients amid his own battle
King Charles offers words of hope to cancer patients amid his own battle