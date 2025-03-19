King Frederik prepares meaningful gift for Princess Isabella next month

Princess Isabella is set to receive a special milestone gift from King Frederik next month.
As per Hello Magazine, the daughter of Queen Mary and King Frederik is set to celebrate at two public events next month, one at Aarhus City Hall on April 11, showcasing young talents, and another at The Royal Theatre in Copenhagen on April 15.
It is reported that Isabell, who is set to celebrate her milestone 18th birthday on April 21,will also receive a special gift from her father, as the Danish monarch might bestow her with the prestigious Order of Elephant.
Related: King Frederik, Queen Mary confirm plans for high-profile royal visit
Notably, Order of Elephant insignia, established by Christian V in 1693, made of a tower-bearing elephant which is covered with gold and white enamel along with diamonds adornment, a collar featuring tower and elephant-shaped links, a light blue sash, and a breast star.
As per the tradition, Order is worn on the sash, but on occasions like New Year's banquet, it is worn on the collar.
King Frederik and Queen Mary’s eldest Crown Prince Christian, who will become the next king of Denmark, got his Order of the Elephant insignia in October 2023, just months before his father became King.
However, twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine could not get their Order of the Elephant insignia until January 2029.
Related: King Frederik, Queen Mary share big surprise ahead of Isabella’s birthday