Lily Collins welcomes spring with nostalgic ‘Emily in Paris’ season 1 clip

Lily Collins is celebrating spring’s arrival with a nostalgic clip!
On Thursday, March 20, the Inheritance actress turned to her official Instagram handle to share a post as she marked the beginning of spring.
“Happy first day of spring from a girl who loves her flowers..” she captioned the post.
Alongside the caption, Lily shared a nostalgic video from the fourth episode of her superhit series, Emily in Paris’s season one.
The clip featured the scene when Emily (played by Lily Collins) is new to Paris and stops by a florist to buy some pink roses, however, the lady refuses to sell her pink roses and hands the yellow ones instead.
In the following slides, Lily shared some photographs of herself, holding beautiful flowers as she posed for the snaps.
The clip soon caught the attention of Lily Collins’ ardent fans, who then shared heartwarming comments on the post.
“Lily + flowers is my favorite genre,” one fan gushed, while another wrote, “We cannot wait for season 5!”
A third commented, “Happy early spring, my dear, loving every lily among the flowers.”
“Happy first day of spring !!! You are really good in Emily and Paris!” a fourth penned.
Lily Collins starrer Emily in Paris was first aired on October 2, 2020.