Priyanka Chopra gushes over husband Nick Jonas' Broadway Musical 

Priyanka Chopra is beaming with pride over her husband Nick Jonas' latest endeavor!
The Citadel actress recently attended a preview of Nick’s Broadway musical The Last Five Years and enjoyed it to the fullest.
After the show, Priyanka took to her Instagram account on Friday to gush over her talented husband.
Her post featured a slew of pictures and videos from the Hudson Theatre.
She kicked off the carousel with a stunning solo picture of herself, which was followed by various clips and images from the show, featuring the entire band and audiences in attendance.
One of the pictures showed Priyanka and Nick standing on a shopping stall, while another image displayed the details of the cast and crew.
"I still cannot get over what I saw last night," Priyanka wrote in the caption.
The Love Again actress went in to gush, "This show is so special in such incredible ways, and they’re both so talented Who else has seen the previews yet? @thelastfiveyears on #broadway."
Minutes after her post, Nick Jonas dropped a red-heart emoji in the comment section, showing his appreciation for his wife's support.
This isn't the first time Priyanka has hyped up her husband's musical - just a couple of days ago, she shared an Instagram story expressing her pride and excitement for the show's first preview.
Priyanka Chopra is currently busy shooting for her first collaboration with SS Rajamouli for SSMB 29.
