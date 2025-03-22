Inside Justin Bieber and Hailey's life amid fans concerns

Justin Bieber recently sparked concern among fans, but an exclusive source revealed what his marriage and life with Hailey Bieber are truly like behind the scenes.
As per PEOPLE, a source shared that the “things are fine” after the Peaches singer recently left fans concerned with some cryptic messages on social media.
The insider said, "Hailey’s working, and Justin’s creating music.”
"They are just doing their thing," the insider revealed, adding, "They are not concerned what people think."
The tipster went on to share that Justin and Hailey, 28, "have a great life."
"They love being parents," the source said about the couple, who welcomed their first child, Jack Blues, in August 2024.
According to the recent report, the source shared that Justin and Hailey “have a great marriage too."
Notably, this report came after the Baby singer shared cryptic messages on his Instagram Stories,
“I was always told when I was a kid not to hate,” the post began, adding, “But it made me feel like I wasn’t allowed to have it and so I didn’t tell anyone I’ve had it.”
The post further expressed that he experienced a sense of "drowning" but did not feel safe admitting it.
“I think we can only let hate go by first acknowledging its there,” adding, “How couldn’t we feel hate from all of the hurt we have experienced?” the post concluded.
