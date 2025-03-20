Entertainment

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber exchange playful remarks on social media: See

The ‘Baby’ hitmaker and the Rhode founder had a playful interaction via their Instagram Stories

Justin Bieber’s favorite activity is to “disturb” his wife, Hailey Bieber!

With a playful exchange through their Instagram Stories, the Peaches hitmaker and the Rhode founder once again proved that their marriage is as strong as ever.

On Thursday, March 20, the Baby singer took to his official Instagram Story to share a reel featuring a cute little penguin walking sweetly.

“Me coming to disturb you again,” read the text on the clip.

The Sorry singer tagged Hailey Bieber in the story, adorably revealing how his favorite activity is to disturb and tease his wife.

P.C. Instagram/justinbieber , haileybieber
P.C. Instagram/justinbieber , haileybieber

Giving a nod to Justin Bieber’s story, Hailey re-shared it on her social media handle, writing, “loooll accurate.”

This delightful and fun exchange follows a series of cryptic messages shared by the American singer, sparking speculation about his mental health.

While in one Instagram Story, Justin Bieber got candid about his emotions and shared a heartbreaking statement, another reignited a past clash with Taylor Swift as Justin added her revenge song, Bad Blood, in the update.

In one more story, the Never Say Never singer made a subtle confession of feeling like he has been “drowning.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are parents to a son, Jack Blues Bieber, whom they welcomed in August 2024.

