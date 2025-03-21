Justin Bieber posts cryptic message after Selena Gomez, Benny album release

Justin Bieber has shared a cryptic post after his ex girlfriend Selena Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco released their new album.
On March 21, the Rare Beauty founder and the American producer finally released their highly-anticipated album, I Said I Love You First.
After Selena shared a heartfelt appreciation post for Benny’s support on their new album, Justin seemingly responded with a subtle message by posting a photo of his wife, Hailey Bieber.
The shared photo shows Hailey posing in a expensive long fur coat, snapping a mirror selfie.
Eagle-eyed fans swiftly picked up on the cryptic message, sparking a flurry of comments as they shared their thoughts and theories.
A fan commented, “I think I understand what Justin’s trying to say... he's moving on and happy with Hailey! Maybe Selena’s album was a bit too much for him? Either way, Justin deserves happiness.”
Another wrote, “Guys, let's not jump to conclusions... his post could be totally unrelated to Selena. Maybe he's just showing love and support for his wife? But at the same time... the timing is suspicious….”
To note, Justin and Selena broke up in 2018.
The Baby singer tied the knot with the Rhode founder in a civil ceremony in New York City on September 13, 2018.
