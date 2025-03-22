Trump praises King Charles as he backs U.S. in British Commonwealth

Donald Trump praised King Charles and commented about joining the British Commonwealth nearly 250 years after the United States declared its independence from the Kingdom of Great Britain in 1776.
On Truth Social, the US President shared a link to an article from The Sun, which claimed that King Charles will make a “secret offer” during Trump’s upcoming state visit to the U.K
As per the article, the British monarch plans to propose granting the U.S. "associate member" status in the Commonwealth.
"This is being discussed at the highest levels,” a source claimed to the Daily Mail.
They went on to say, "It would be a wonderful move that would symbolize Britain's close relationship with the U.S…Donald Trump loves Britain and has great respect for the royal family, so we believe he would see the benefits of this."
Donald Trump sparked the concerns as he shared the article to his Truth Social page, writing, “I Love King Charles. Sounds good to me!”
To note, Trump admires King Charles, but the late Queen Elizabeth reportedly didn’t feel the same as in the 2024 documentary The Cowboy and the Queen, her friend Monty Roberts said she "didn’t like" Trump.