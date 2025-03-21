Royal Family gives emotional update after King Charles cancer facility visit

Buckingham Palace has shared an emotional update shortly after King Charles' visit to a cancer research center.
On Thursday, Charles visited Ulster University Cancer Research Centre at Coleraine campus as a part of his and Camilla's annual trip to the Northern Ireland.
The 76-year-old monarch, who himself is undergoing cancer treatment since his diagnosis in February 2024, gave an important advice to the cancer patients.
"What’s that Winston Churchill saying? Keep buggering on," Charles advised while chatting with the patients.
After his majesty's solo visit to Ulster University, Royal Family's Instagram account shared a carousel of photos from Queen Camilla's convention at Hillsborough Castle along with a very sad update.
The statement alongside Camilla's photos from the event revealed, "The @PoliceService.NI receive a report of domestic abuse every 16 minutes and a sexual offence every 2 hours."
During the convention, which was held in support of Northern Ireland police service, Camilla met with the "survivors, and those who work to support them, from across Northern Ireland."
King Charles and Queen Camilla carried out multiple royal engagements since kicking off their NI trip on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.