Taylor Swift and SZA collaboration in works?

SZA has hinted at a possible collaboration with Taylor Swift, revealing that the pop superstar was open to the idea.
During a conversation on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Kill Bill singer spoke about her potential collaboration with the Look What You Made Me Do singer.
Hudson questioned about her and Swift's bond as they spent time together at the Grammys.
"Every time she walks up to me or approaches me, I’m just like, ‘All right, this is happening, because that’s fully Taylor Swift,' " she said of the Lover singer.
"I think I mentioned that I would love to write with her and build some things together," SZA added.
The Nobody Gets Me singer went on to say, "I love her storytelling. She was open to it."
SZA concluded, "She’s awesome. She’s so bossed up."
The Open Arms singer always had a sweet bond with Swift as in 2023, when SZA album SOS competed with Taylor Swift’s Midnights for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, she expressed that she held no hard feelings.
“I don’t have beef w ANYONE especially not Taylor lmao I genuinely loved her album and the writing!,” the R&B singer wrote.
SZA is all set to make her joint tour with Kendrick Lamar, which starts off on April 19th at Minneapolis.
