Dolly Parton reacts to Special 'Opry 100' Tribute for her husband

Dolly Parton's husband Carl Dean passed away earlier this month

  • March 22, 2025
Dolly Parton paid special Opry 100: A Live Celebration tribute to her husband
Dolly Parton honoured her late husband, Carl Dean, after he was honored on the popular TV program Opry 100: A Live Celebration.

The 79-year-old American singer-songwriter turned to her Instagram Stories on Friday, March 21, to share her thoughts on the recent tribute paid to her late partner.

Carl was remembered at the three-hour special Opry 100: A Live Celebration aired on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

Dolly wrote, "I have not stopped crying over the beautiful tribute of ‘I Will Always Love You’ on the 100th Anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry show."

"All those beautiful people with all their beautiful voices singing my song as a tribute to my husband Carl, the emotion was beyond words. I have cried enough to wash a great deal of the pain away so thanks to all of you beautiful people that helped make that possible," her statement continued.

For those unaware, Dolly Parton announced the death of her life partner, Carl Dean, via an emotional Instagram post on Monday, March 3, 2025.

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony on May 30, 1966. 

