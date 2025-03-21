Entertainment

Dolly Parton reveals major rule for Sabrina Carpenter duet

Sabrina Carpenter and Dolly Parton teamed up for 'Please Please Please'

  March 21, 2025
Dolly Parton, who recently lost her husband Carl Dean, has finally revealed a major rule before collaborating with Sabrina Carpenter on a duet.

The two music icons joined forces for Please Please Please, which was Sabrina’s second of three UK number ones released last year.

During a chat with Knox News, Dolly shared a few ground rules for the Espresso singer before she agreed to record their duet.

The 9 to 5 hitmaker told the America singer that, “I don’t cuss, I don’t make fun of Jesus, I don’t talk bad about God and I don’t say dirty words on camera.”

As the result, they changed the original lyrics of Please Please Please from “I beg you don’t embarrass me, motherfucker” to “I beg you don’t embarrass me like the others.”

Sabrina expressed gratitude for the most-anticipated collaboration on social media.

She said, “Dolly and me singing in a pickup truck!!!!!! I am so honored to have one of my biggest idols on a song that means so much to me. Short n' Sweet deluxe is out now! Go watch and listen!!!! Love you forever @dollyparton.”

Recently, Dolly released a new song titled If You Hadn’t Been, to pay tribute to her late husband Carl Dean.

Notably, Carl passed away in March at the age of 82.

