WWE 2K25 patch 1.06: Everything to know so far

2K Games has officially announced a new patch for WWE 2K25, Patch 1.06, which includes numerous fixes and advancements for the game just one week after its launch.
The company rolled out this patch on Friday, March 21, 2025, and comes as the latest response to feedback from players regarding different issues experienced since the game's release on March 14, 2025.
According to the official patch notes, the following concerns were included in this fix, aiming to improve the overall gameplay experience.
Patch 1.06 Notes:
- General: Stability and performance improvements.
- Gameplay: Addressed concerns of Bray Wyatt '23 using an incorrect entrance during certain match types.
- MyRISE: Addressed reported issues with Face Photo options missing.
- Universe: Fixed concerns of players being unable to change the arena when editing shows.
- MyGM: Addressed concerns of brands displaying incorrectly during brand management.
- Create (CAE): Fixed issues related to The Rock '01’s motion failing to unlock and addressed custom videos appearing locked.
- Characters: Addressed likeness concerns for certain characters.
- The Island: Fixed issues with player banners not displaying.
Since its initial launch, WWE 2K25 has received feedback primarily due to various bugs and glitches that impacted the gaming experience, similar to challenges experienced with other video games upon their releases.
With WWE 2K25 now available on platforms including PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC, players can enjoy an improved gaming experience due to the rapid updates the developers are implementing.
