Sports

WWE 2K25 patch 1.06: Everything to know so far

Players can enjoy improved gaming experience of WWE 2K25 due to latest patch update

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 22, 2025
WWE 2K25 patch 1.06: Everything to know so far
WWE 2K25 patch 1.06: Everything to know so far

2K Games has officially announced a new patch for WWE 2K25, Patch 1.06, which includes numerous fixes and advancements for the game just one week after its launch.

The company rolled out this patch on Friday, March 21, 2025, and comes as the latest response to feedback from players regarding different issues experienced since the game's release on March 14, 2025.

According to the official patch notes, the following concerns were included in this fix, aiming to improve the overall gameplay experience.

Related: John Cena teams up with The Rock in WWE Raw against Cody Rhodes

Patch 1.06 Notes:

  • General: Stability and performance improvements.
  • Gameplay: Addressed concerns of Bray Wyatt '23 using an incorrect entrance during certain match types.
  • MyRISE: Addressed reported issues with Face Photo options missing.
  • Universe: Fixed concerns of players being unable to change the arena when editing shows.
  • MyGM: Addressed concerns of brands displaying incorrectly during brand management.
  • Create (CAE): Fixed issues related to The Rock '01’s motion failing to unlock and addressed custom videos appearing locked.
  • Characters: Addressed likeness concerns for certain characters.
  • The Island: Fixed issues with player banners not displaying.

Since its initial launch, WWE 2K25 has received feedback primarily due to various bugs and glitches that impacted the gaming experience, similar to challenges experienced with other video games upon their releases.

With WWE 2K25 now available on platforms including PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC, players can enjoy an improved gaming experience due to the rapid updates the developers are implementing. 

Related: Ubisoft confirms Assassin's Creed Shadows global release schedule

Oscar Piastri edges Russell to seal historic first F1 pole in Shanghai
Oscar Piastri edges Russell to seal historic first F1 pole in Shanghai
Carlos Alcaraz knocked out from Miami Open after surprising loss to Goffin
Carlos Alcaraz knocked out from Miami Open after surprising loss to Goffin
Lewis Hamilton secures first victory with Ferrari in Chinese GP sprint
Lewis Hamilton secures first victory with Ferrari in Chinese GP sprint
George Foreman, boxing legend and Olympic gold medalist dies at 76
George Foreman, boxing legend and Olympic gold medalist dies at 76
Cristiano Ronaldo finally breaks silence on marriage plans with Georgina
Cristiano Ronaldo finally breaks silence on marriage plans with Georgina
IPL reverses saliva ban after five years for 2025 season
IPL reverses saliva ban after five years for 2025 season
Hassan Nawaz scripts history with fastest T20 century by Pakistani player
Hassan Nawaz scripts history with fastest T20 century by Pakistani player
Former NFL, Michigan assistant coach Matt Weiss charged with cyber crimes
Former NFL, Michigan assistant coach Matt Weiss charged with cyber crimes
Emma Raducanu coach issues first statement after shocking split
Emma Raducanu coach issues first statement after shocking split
David Beckham's 'be honest' joke on Victoria left director 'quite upset'
David Beckham's 'be honest' joke on Victoria left director 'quite upset'
Kirsty Coventry makes history as first woman, African to lead IOC
Kirsty Coventry makes history as first woman, African to lead IOC
World of Tanks announces 'Peaky Blinders' Battle Pass for Thomas Shelby fans
World of Tanks announces 'Peaky Blinders' Battle Pass for Thomas Shelby fans