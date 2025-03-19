Ubisoft confirms Assassin's Creed Shadows global release schedule

Ubisoft has officially confirmed the global launch time for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, offering players the chance to play.
On Tuesday, March 18, 2025, Ubisoft officially revealed that Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be launched on March 20, 2025.
Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ release date on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S is 12am local time on March 20, but it is worth noting that there are separate release times for the game on PC depending on whether you’re getting it on Steam or Ubisoft platform, Ubi Connect.
Related: GTA VI release date, price, and more: Here's all you need to know
However, Ubisoft has suffered a number of high-profile flops, layoffs, studio closures, and game cancellations in the run-up to Assassin's Creed shadows' release.
According to the company, the majority of players can complete the main plot of Assassin’s Creed Shadows in about 30 to 40 hours, while the exact amount of time will rely on the side quests they select to finish.
The main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows is just one of several activities players can follow with either Yasuke or Naoe at any time, and Shadows' variety of optional content is both worthwhile and impressive.
Assassin’s Creed Shadows global launch times
Assassin’s Creed Shadows Xbox Series X and S and PS5 global release times
- Los Angeles (PDT) 12am, March 20
- Mexico (CST) 12am, March 20
- New York (EDT) 12am, March 20
- Montreal (EDT) 12am, March 20
- Sao Paolo (BRT) 12am, March 20
- London (GMT) 12am, March 20
- Paris (CET) 12am, March 20
- Johannesburg (SAST) 12am, March 20
- Abu Dhabi (GST) 12am, March 20
- Shanghai (CST) 12am, March 20
- Seoul (KST) 12am, March 20
- Tokyo (JST) 12am, March 20
- Sydney (AEDT) 12am, March 20
Assassin’s Creed Shadows PC via Steam global release times
- Los Angeles (PDT) 9pm, March 19
- Mexico (CST) 10pm, March 19
- New York (EDT) 12am, March 20
- Montreal (EDT) 12am, March 20
- Sao Paolo (BRT) 1am, March 20
- London (GMT) 4am, March 20
- Paris (CET) 5am, March 20
- Johannesburg (SAST) 6am, March 20
- Abu Dhabi (GST) 8am, March 20
- Shanghai (CST) 12am, March 20
- Seoul (KST) 1pm, March 20
- Tokyo (JST) 1pm, March 20
- Sydney (AEDT) 3pm, March 20
Assassin’s Creed Shadows PC via Ubi Connect global release times
- Los Angeles (PDT) 9pm, March 19
- Mexico (CST) 10pm, March 19
- New York (EST) 12am, March 20
- Montreal (EDT) 12am, March 20
- Sao Paolo (BRT) 1am, March 20
- London (GMT) 10pm, March 19
- Paris (CET) 11pm, March 19
- Johannesburg (SAST) 12am, March 20
- Abu Dhabi (GST) 2am, March 20
- Shanghai (CST) 8pm, March 19
- Seoul (KST) 9pm, March 19
- Tokyo (JST) 9pm, March 19
- Sydney (AEDT) 11pm, March 19
Related: Lego partners with Pokémon for new sets launch in 2026