John Cena teams up with The Rock in WWE Raw against Cody Rhodes

John Cena has turned heel and partnered with The Rock to go on a brutal assault on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.
WWE Raw on March 17, 2025, aired live from the ING Arena in Brussels, Belgium, featuring major moments as John Cena addressed his shocking betrayal of Cody Rhodes.
Cena spoke about why he did it and what caused his frustrations. The night also saw title matches, WrestleMania build-ups, and escalating rivalries across the roster.
John Cena opened the show by addressing his actions at WWE Elimination Chamber, where he betrayed Cody Rhodes moments after securing a WrestleMania 41 title shot.
Cena voiced resentment toward fans, claiming they never truly supported him. As the crowd booed, Cena declared he no longer needed the fans, calling them toxic and ungrateful.
In response to Cena’s statements, Rhodes said that despite the betrayal, he once admired him.
Rhodes warned Cena to find his old self before WrestleMania — because he intended to retire him.
Cena and Rhodes threw their microphones down and left the ring with no physicality, with Cena following Rhodes shortly after he disappeared to the back.
