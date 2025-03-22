Kendall Jenner joins 'Bridgerton' star Simone for L’Oreal Paris shoot  

Kendall Jenner was joined by Bridgerton star, Simone Ashley, for the preparations of the upcoming L’Oreal show in Paris.
The globally known supermodel and the popular American actress were spotted at the iconic Place Vendôme in the French capital on Friday, March 21.
During the show, the fashionista-turned-businesswoman sported a dark grey thin-checked trench coat, which she paired with high-waisted jeans.
On the other hand, Simone was wearing a black blazer, matching tights, and black slippers.
The details of the upcoming show have not been confirmed by the show's organizers.
Before this shoot, Kendall ignited L’Oreal’s runway during the 2024 Paris Fashion Week in September.
During her headline-grabbing appearance at the PFW, the 29-year-old model wore a red corset-style Mugler dress featuring a turtleneck top for the event.
Alongside Kendall, multiple celebrities walked for the brand, including Andie MacDowell, Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria, Cara Delevingne, and Camila Cabello.
The seventh edition of L’Oreal Paris’ star-studded Le Défilé Walk Your Worth event took place at the Place de l’Opéra during Paris Fashion Week.
For those unaware, Kendall Jenner announced her partnership as L’Oreal’s brand ambassador in July 2023.