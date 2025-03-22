Sci-Tech

Anthropic introduces uses Brave search feature for Claude chatbots

Claude’s web search function features a parameter known as 'BraveSearchParams'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 22, 2025
Claude chatbot now uses Brave search for better answers
Claude chatbot now uses Brave search for better answers

Anthropic released a web search feature for its advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-centric chatbot platform, Claude, aiming to outdo its rivals.

Previously, the company appeared to develop its own serach engine for web search feature. However, evidence confirmed that Anthropic has used Brave Search, the search engine used by browser developer Brave.

Related: Amazon invests another $4 billion in OpenAI competitor Anthropic

Brave Search has been spotted by software engineer, Antonio Zugaldia, on Friday.

Anthropic added “Brave Search” to the “subprocessor list” in its documentation this week — the list of Anthropic collaborators who proceeded with Claude data.

British programmer Simon Willison reported that at least one search in Claude and Brave returned similar citations. 

He further discovered that Claude’s web search function features a parameter known as “BraveSearchParams.”

Brave supports the search functionality of another chatbot platform, Mistral’s Le Chat

In February, Brave and Mistral revealed that Le Chat would use Brave’s search API for live web results.

A few AI firms keep information regarding their search index collaborations close to the chest, for competitive reasons. 

OpenAI has collaborated with Bing but it utilises other unknown sources to power the search experience in ChatGPT as well.

Related: Meta to roll out AI-generated comments on Instagram: Report 

Gmail updates search function with AI-driven relevance sorting
Gmail updates search function with AI-driven relevance sorting
Meta to roll out AI-generated comments on Instagram: Report
Meta to roll out AI-generated comments on Instagram: Report
Tencent introduces T1 reasoning model to redefine AI capabilities in China
Tencent introduces T1 reasoning model to redefine AI capabilities in China
Meta to make major decision after settling ad-tracking lawsuit in UK
Meta to make major decision after settling ad-tracking lawsuit in UK
WhatsApp to launch rewrite feature & Two-Way Voice Chats with Meta AI
WhatsApp to launch rewrite feature & Two-Way Voice Chats with Meta AI
Spotify releases 'Concerts Near You' playlist to find nearby shows
Spotify releases 'Concerts Near You' playlist to find nearby shows
Threads integrates latest features to highlight topics, control replies
Threads integrates latest features to highlight topics, control replies
T Corona Borealis star to explode next week in once-in-80-year cosmic event
T Corona Borealis star to explode next week in once-in-80-year cosmic event
Elon Musk sues Indian government over alleged censorship
Elon Musk sues Indian government over alleged censorship
Heart attack or acidity? Experts explain warning signs
Heart attack or acidity? Experts explain warning signs
Google Messages to launch remote delete feature: Report
Google Messages to launch remote delete feature: Report
OpenAI rolls out o1-pro API model with advanced capabilities
OpenAI rolls out o1-pro API model with advanced capabilities