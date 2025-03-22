Anthropic introduces uses Brave search feature for Claude chatbots

Anthropic released a web search feature for its advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-centric chatbot platform, Claude, aiming to outdo its rivals.
Previously, the company appeared to develop its own serach engine for web search feature. However, evidence confirmed that Anthropic has used Brave Search, the search engine used by browser developer Brave.
Brave Search has been spotted by software engineer, Antonio Zugaldia, on Friday.
Anthropic added “Brave Search” to the “subprocessor list” in its documentation this week — the list of Anthropic collaborators who proceeded with Claude data.
British programmer Simon Willison reported that at least one search in Claude and Brave returned similar citations.
He further discovered that Claude’s web search function features a parameter known as “BraveSearchParams.”
Brave supports the search functionality of another chatbot platform, Mistral’s Le Chat
In February, Brave and Mistral revealed that Le Chat would use Brave’s search API for live web results.
A few AI firms keep information regarding their search index collaborations close to the chest, for competitive reasons.
OpenAI has collaborated with Bing but it utilises other unknown sources to power the search experience in ChatGPT as well.
