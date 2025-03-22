Meta to roll out AI-generated comments on Instagram: Report

Meta is reportedly working on a new feature, AI-generated comments on Instagram with the plan to enhance feedback on the content shared on the app.
In recent years, Meta has launched many AI features, even experimenting with AI-generated characters with unique profiles and personalities.
Now, in yet another surprising update, a user Jonah Manzano, who often tests new social media features revealed on X that a “Write with Meta AI” prompt on Instagram will enable users to get AI-generated suggestions for comments to other users’ posts.
According to Manzano, users who have access to the test feature will view a pencil icon next to the text bar under a post, which can give access to Meta AI with just on tap.
To note, Meta AI will analyse the photo before generating three comment suggestions.
Speaking to TechCrunch, a Meta spokesperson said, “We regularly test more features for you to use Meta AI across our apps.”
“Outside of DMs, you will find Meta AI there for you in areas like comments, feed, groups, and search to make your experiences more fun and useful.”
However, Meta did not provide any details of the test feature’s availability.
Meanwhile, the company revealed that it tested AI-generated comments on Facebook last year.
