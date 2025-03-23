Randy Orton, Kevin Owens set for face off in WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is already set to be an exciting event, with countless main event-caliber matches, including Cody Rhodes vs John Cena and Randy Ortan vs Kevin Owens.
Other superstars are also preparing for the ultimate WWE event.
On Friday, March 21, 2025, SmackDown witnessed a high-octane action-packed night, where Randy Orton vs Kevin Owens was made official during the SmackDown event for WrestleMania 41, when Orton threw a challenge at Kevin Owens for a one-to-one contest at the Show of Shows.
The Viper startled everyone by making a surprise entry into the Elimination Chamber Match.
He intervened in the Unsanctioned Match between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, attacking Owens for injuring Zayn at the premium live event.
During the SmackDown event, while Ortan and Owens were engaged in a feud, Owens offered to play as a team at WrestleMania 41 and chase the WWE Tag Team Championship.
WWE officially confirmed the match between Randy Ortan and Kevin Owens for WrestleMania 41, which is slated to happen from Saturday, April 19, 2025 to Sunday, April 20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Las Vegas.