King Charles, Queen Camilla prepare to return home from Northern Ireland

the British Monarch and Queen Camilla marked separate outing as concluding their 3-day visit

  by Web Desk
  • March 23, 2025
King Charles and Queen Camilla are wrapping up their visit to Northern Ireland as they prepare to return home.

During the final outing the British Monarch had an engagement with local business representatives at the Old Town Hall, while Camilla delighted children with a reading session at Banbridge Library.

The visit served as the concluding official engagement of their trip.

King Charles met with people from the creative industries, including those involved in Game of Thrones studio tour.

It is reported that he also had a discussion with staff from the Southern Regional College and Total Hockey.

On the other hand, Queen Camilla stepped out for Banbridge Library and she joined children for a reading of Peanut Gets His Sparkle Back by local author Kate Russell.

She also engaged in a 'Love your Library' day, chatting with young people about their favourite books.

Engaging with a 'Craft and Chatter Group,' Camilla discussed the role of such activities in reducing isolation.

To note, on March 20, Buckingham Palace shared that King Charles and Queen Camilla received a “jolly welcome from the people of Belfast as Their Majesties arrive for their annual visit to Northern Ireland.”

