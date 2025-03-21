Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla conclude Northern Ireland trip on a sweet note

Queen Camilla and King Charles share first statement after returning back from Northern Ireland

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 21, 2025


King Charles and Queen Camilla have concluded their three-day visit to Northern Ireland.

On March 21, the British monarch and the Queen Consort of the UK met local residents and business owners on the last day of their trip.

After concluding the trip, Charles posted a short clip from his outing on Instagram.

The caption of the post read, “An incredible turnout in Banbridge! On their final day in Northern Ireland, The King and Queen met local residents and business owners in the town.”

Related: Royal Family gives emotional update after King Charles cancer facility visit

It continued, “Whilst His Majesty met members of the community in the Town Hall, The Queen heard more about the initiatives being run at the library. Thank you for the very warm welcome!”

Camilla also visited Banbridge Library and joined in a reading of Peanut Gets His Sparkle Back, written by local author Kate Russell, on the last day.

The general manager of The Windsor Bakery, Nikki McDonald, presented her with a bouquet of pink cupcakes.

To conclude the trip, Charles met Northern Ireland Secretary of State Hilary Benn, First Minister Michelle O'Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.

Related: Queen Camilla celebrates World Poetry Day after hosting huge reception

Zara Tindall makes first appearance amid cosmetic procedure rumours
Zara Tindall makes first appearance amid cosmetic procedure rumours
Queen Camilla celebrates World Poetry Day after hosting huge reception
Queen Camilla celebrates World Poetry Day after hosting huge reception
Sarah Ferguson breaks silence after COVID inquiry reveals her 'Chinese' contacts
Sarah Ferguson breaks silence after COVID inquiry reveals her 'Chinese' contacts
Prince William gives special message after poignant visit in Estonia
Prince William gives special message after poignant visit in Estonia
Prince William lauds Mercian Regiment as they join Operation CABRIT
Prince William lauds Mercian Regiment as they join Operation CABRIT
Prince Joachim's son Count Nikolai reacts to his new project
Prince Joachim's son Count Nikolai reacts to his new project
Princess Anne set to mark Liberation Day with a poignant visit to Islands
Princess Anne set to mark Liberation Day with a poignant visit to Islands
Princess Eugenie shares exciting update before joining Prince Harry's ex
Princess Eugenie shares exciting update before joining Prince Harry's ex
Prince Haakon, Princess Mette-Marit host President Zelenskyy at Royal Palace
Prince Haakon, Princess Mette-Marit host President Zelenskyy at Royal Palace
Queen Camilla hosts special reception for domestic abuse survivors
Queen Camilla hosts special reception for domestic abuse survivors
Sarah Ferguson's ongoing COVID-19 inquiry takes unexpected turn
Sarah Ferguson's ongoing COVID-19 inquiry takes unexpected turn
Royal Family gives emotional update after King Charles cancer facility visit
Royal Family gives emotional update after King Charles cancer facility visit