King Charles, Queen Camilla conclude Northern Ireland trip on a sweet note

King Charles and Queen Camilla have concluded their three-day visit to Northern Ireland.
On March 21, the British monarch and the Queen Consort of the UK met local residents and business owners on the last day of their trip.
After concluding the trip, Charles posted a short clip from his outing on Instagram.
The caption of the post read, “An incredible turnout in Banbridge! On their final day in Northern Ireland, The King and Queen met local residents and business owners in the town.”
It continued, “Whilst His Majesty met members of the community in the Town Hall, The Queen heard more about the initiatives being run at the library. Thank you for the very warm welcome!”
Camilla also visited Banbridge Library and joined in a reading of Peanut Gets His Sparkle Back, written by local author Kate Russell, on the last day.
The general manager of The Windsor Bakery, Nikki McDonald, presented her with a bouquet of pink cupcakes.
To conclude the trip, Charles met Northern Ireland Secretary of State Hilary Benn, First Minister Michelle O'Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.
