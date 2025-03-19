Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla hold key parade at Palace ahead of Italy trip

The British monarch and Queen Camilla will kick off the royal trip next month

  • March 19, 2025
King Charles and Queen Camilla held a special parade at Buckingham Palace ahead of their Italy trip.

On March 19, 2025, the Royal Family posted a clip of the Band of the Coldstream Guards honouring John "Paddy" Hemingway on Instagram Stories.

The caption of the post read, “Today, the Band of the Coldstream Guards played the Battle of Britain March and the Royal Air Force March Past during Changing the Guard at Buckingham Palace in honour of John "Paddy" Hemingway.”

It further continued, “The last surviving Battle of Britain pilot, who died on Monday at the age of 105.”

John, who was the last surviving Battle of Britain pilot, provided his services during the Second World War in the Battle of Dunkri, the Battle of Britain, the Allied invasion of Italy and the Invasion of Normandy.

Moreover, Prince William and Kate Middleton also paid tribute to the veteran on Monday.

The Prince of Wales said in a statement, “I was sad to hear about the passing of John 'Paddy' Hemingway this morning, the last of ‘The Few’.”

He added, “We owe so much to Paddy and his generation for our freedoms today. Their bravery and sacrifice will always be remembered. We shall never forget them.”

Notably, Charles and Camilla will embark on a trip to Italy from April 7th to 10th, 2025.

