king Charles makes big announcement about Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle

Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Clarence House are all set to go dark but for a brighter cause!
Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, King Charle announced that all three royal properties will go dark to mark Earth Hour on March 23.
"At 8.30pm tonight the lights at Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Windsor Castle will be switched off in support of @wwf_uk's #EarthHour an initiative to raise awareness of environmental issues," the monarch wrote in the caption,
He further added, "Join us for 60 minutes and give an hour." for Earth.
Related: King Charles offers words of hope to cancer patients amid his own battle
Alongside the message, the post also featured a poignant video montage of Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, and Clarence House, showcasing the iconic landmarks transitioning from light to darkness.
The initiative, organised by conservation charity the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), aims to raise awareness about the pressing issues of climate change, pollution, and unsustainable practices in plastic and food production.
The night will also see some of the world's most famous buildings plunged into darkness for one hour. including the London Eye and the four Tate Museums in London, Liverpool, and Cornwall.
King Charles has long been an advocate for environmental issues and is certain to support the event.
Related: King Charles and royal family are exempt from THIS major law