Royal

king Charles makes big announcement about Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle

Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Clarence House set to go dark for a brighter cause

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 22, 2025
king Charles makes big announcement about Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle
king Charles makes big announcement about Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle

Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Clarence House are all set to go dark but for a brighter cause!

Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, King Charle announced that all three royal properties will go dark to mark Earth Hour on March 23.

"At 8.30pm tonight the lights at Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Windsor Castle will be switched off in support of @wwf_uk's #EarthHour an initiative to raise awareness of environmental issues," the monarch wrote in the caption,

He further added, "Join us for 60 minutes and give an hour." for Earth.

Related: King Charles offers words of hope to cancer patients amid his own battle

Alongside the message, the post also featured a poignant video montage of Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, and Clarence House, showcasing the iconic landmarks transitioning from light to darkness.

The initiative, organised by conservation charity the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), aims to raise awareness about the pressing issues of climate change, pollution, and unsustainable practices in plastic and food production.

The night will also see some of the world's most famous buildings plunged into darkness for one hour. including the London Eye and the four Tate Museums in London, Liverpool, and Cornwall.

King Charles has long been an advocate for environmental issues and is certain to support the event.

Related: King Charles and royal family are exempt from THIS major law

Crown Prince Hussein pens heartfelt tribute to mark Mother’s Day
Crown Prince Hussein pens heartfelt tribute to mark Mother’s Day
Spanish Royal Family announces major news on Queen Letizia’s upcoming trip
Spanish Royal Family announces major news on Queen Letizia’s upcoming trip
Prince William receives shocking threat after power show near Russia border
Prince William receives shocking threat after power show near Russia border
King Charles and royal family are exempt from THIS major law
King Charles and royal family are exempt from THIS major law
King Charles’ ‘secret offer’ to US gets Donald Trump’s seal of approval
King Charles’ ‘secret offer’ to US gets Donald Trump’s seal of approval
Prince William makes key efforts to strengthen UK, Estonia ties
Prince William makes key efforts to strengthen UK, Estonia ties
King Willem-Alexander holds talks with NATO Secretary General in The Hague
King Willem-Alexander holds talks with NATO Secretary General in The Hague
King Carl Gustaf makes first appearance after hosting key event
King Carl Gustaf makes first appearance after hosting key event
Duke of Westminster child's future at risk due to strict rule
Duke of Westminster child's future at risk due to strict rule
Zara Tindall attends royal engagement solo amid Mike Tindall’s silence
Zara Tindall attends royal engagement solo amid Mike Tindall’s silence
Trump praises King Charles as he backs U.S. in British Commonwealth
Trump praises King Charles as he backs U.S. in British Commonwealth
Princess Beatrice exits England after Prince Andrew faces major rejection
Princess Beatrice exits England after Prince Andrew faces major rejection