King Charles and royal family are exempt from THIS major law

King Charles and the Royal Family raised concerns as they are often photographed in cars without seatbelts.
The British royal family are legally exempted from wearing seat belts, a rule rooted in tradition and practicality.
While speaking with Dailymail, Michael Chandler revealed the reason behind it as he explained that royals ride without seatbelts due to "security considerations."
"As you might imagine, there's concerns about extracting a principal from a vehicle as quickly as possible," Chandler said.
"It's likely there's a risk-based approach," he added.
The expert noted, "There'll be a risk assessment, the outcome of which will determine whether or not there needs to be extra precautions."
He shared, "If they're in and out of a vehicle, royals will be less inclined to fit their seatbelt every time,” adding, "With men, for example, a seatbelt can crease shirts and so that might also be a factor."
The Royal Family is often photographed without seat belts when they are near their destination, but as Chandler explains, they don’t always travel without them.
"They do actually wear seatbelts, probably much more than people realize," he said.
Chandler mentioned, "On those occasions where they're traveling relatively quickly through London or on motorways, they will certainly wear seatbelts.”
Notably, the Royal family’s decision to not wear seatbelts is shocking as Princess Diana lost her life in a Paris car accident.
