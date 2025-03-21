Sarah Ferguson breaks silence after COVID inquiry reveals her 'Chinese' contacts

Sarah Ferguson has shared first social media post after an ongoing inquiry unveiled her connections in China.
The Duchess of York turned to her Instagram account to mark the auspicious occasion of World Down Syndrome Awareness Day, with a heartfelt post.
Alongside a carousel of photos with Down Syndrome patients at the charities including The Place to Bee and The Bee Hive Sarah shared a delightful message.
"Last week, I had the great privilege of visiting a number of remarkable initiatives supported by @thegoedlife in Northampton: The Place to Bee, The Bee Hive, and Cube Cooking College," Fergie wrote.
She went on to share, "These are all projects dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals with learning disabilities, equipping them with essential skills, meaningful employment opportunities, and a sense of purpose within their communities."
The ex-wife of Prince Andrew further noted, "So today, on World Down Syndrome Day, let’s celebrate the incredible talents, resilience, and contributions of people with Down syndrome and continue to shine a light on the importance of inclusion, opportunity, and empowerment."
She concluded her post noting, "My heartfelt gratitude to all those working tirelessly to ensure that every individual is given the chance to thrive.@cube.cookin@thesweetbeensac."
This update comes a day after an COVID-19 inquiry on Thursday revealed that the Duchess of York, and the Dubai royal family offered to help the UK government get protective equipment (PPE) like gloves and aprons.
An email from April 2020 showed that the Duchess had contacts in China who could provide PPE and wanted to help.
While another email mentioned that the Dubai royal family also made a similar offer through government officials.
The inquiry is now reviewing how such high-profile offers were handled and whether special treatment was given to royalty in securing PPE contracts.
