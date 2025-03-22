Pope Francis all set to return to public eye, Vatican announces date

World

  March 22, 2025
Pope Francis is all set to make first public appearance since hospitalisation into Rome's Gemelli Hospital.

According to BBC, Vatican confirmed that pope who is recovering from pneumonia on both lungs will make his first public appearance after five week of illness on Sunday, March 23, 2025.

Vatican in a statemnet on Sarurday, March 22, 2025, said that the 88-yearold wanted to give the greeting and blessing from his window after midday prayers on Sunday.

It will be first time when he will return to public eye ince he was admitted to hospital on 14 February.

Cardinal Victor Fernandez said on Friday, “The pope is doing very well, but high-flow oxygen dries everything out. He needs to relearn how to speak, but his overall physical condition is as it was before.”

The Vatican added that the pope's condition was stable, with some improvements in breathing and mobility.

It confirmed he no longer uses mechanical ventilation for breathing at night, but was instead receiving oxygen via a small tube under his nose. During the day, he is using less high-flow oxygen.

Doctors have not given any indication regarding his discharge from hospital, the Vatican said.

Earlier this month, an audio recording of Pope Francis speaking in his native Spanish was played in St Peter's Square in Vatican City.

