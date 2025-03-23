Royal

Princess Madeleine of Sweden takes big step to protect kids from AI risks

Princess Madeleine is herself a mother to three kids, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas, and Princess Adrienne

  March 23, 2025
Princess Madeleine of Sweden is ensuring AI is used to protect children, not put them at risk!

The Duchess of Hälsingland and Gästrikland participated in a two-day conference at the Vatican, aimed at ensuring artificial intelligence (AI) is used to safeguard children's well-being.

After attending the conference, the daughter of King Carl Gustaf took to her social media to share the glimpses from the meaningful event.

“I was honoured to take part in a conference these last two days, at the Vatican hosted by the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, the Institute of Anthropology, and @worldchildhoodfoundation,” she wrote in the caption on Saturday, March 22.

Princess Madeleine went on to share, “Experts, practitioners, survivors, youth representatives, and leaders from diverse fields and generations came together with one shared goal: to ensure AI is used to protect children, not put them at risk.”

“I was especially moved by the brave voices of survivors and young people who spoke up with clarity and urgency—you are an inspiration to all of us,” she added.

Princess Madeleine is herself a mother to three kids, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas, and Princess Adrienne, whom she shares with her husband Christopher O'Neill.

