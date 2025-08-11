Home / Royal

Meghan Markle accused of ‘piggybacking’ on Kardashians to sell As Ever products

The Duchess of Sussex sent a beautiful gift basket to Khloé Kardashian to promote her lifestyle brand


Meghan Markle has been accused of using Khloé Kardashian to promote her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Taking to her Instagram account over the weekend, the Kardashians star shared a photo of a beautiful gift basket, comprising of products from Meghan's lifestyle brand.

While Khloé did not include a caption with the image or tag the Duchess of Sussex, it still appeared she had sent her the gift.

Shortly afterward, Meghan Markle took the screenshot and reshared the photo on her own Instagram handle, with a yellow kiss emoji. The duchess also added a sticker to the image that says, "hey hey all my girls with a K."

The seemingly harmless exchange quickly ignited a wave of criticism on social media, with users accusing Meghan of seeking attention from Kardashians to boost her brand’s visibility.

“Madam had to pay Khloé handsomely for this, I am sure!” one wrote.

While another added, “The wine is really not selling.. Desperate measures!”

“That’s a gift basket to Khloé she’s desperate for attention,” the third commented.

A fourth penned, “Imaging being so unimportant that you have to piggyback of the Kardashians who have never once mentioned being friends with Meghan or invited her somewhere.”

The criticism comes after Meghan Markle faced a huge setback last week as her 2024 Napa Valley Rosé failed to sell out within 24 hours after the release, unlike her other products.

