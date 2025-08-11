King Charles makes first appearance after Meghan Markle's 'UK' move

King Charles has made the first public appearance after Meghan Markle posted a cryptic “UK” message.
As per Daily Mail, the British monarch was spotted driving himself to Crathie Kirk, which is his favourite place of worship at their Scottish residence Balmoral Castle, on Sunday, August 10.
His Majesty effortlessly drove the short distance to Crathie Chapel, barely half a mile away, with a radiant smile on his face as he travelled down the wooded lane.
Charles was not accompanied by the chauffeur to drive his silver estate car.
This marks His Majesty’s first outing after his estrange daughter-in-law Meghan Markle shared a delightful message for her UK fandom.
The Duchess of Sussex’s statement, which was posted on As Ever’s Instagram page, read, “Oh, we see you too! Australia, UK, Canada - love to see how you're finding a way to get your As ever products. You have good taste...and good friends.”
In the viral photo, Prince Harry’s wife could be seen holding a wine glass with her shadow visible.
Meghan’s message seemed to hint that her brand might expand its reach and start shipping products to the UK.
To note, the Suits alum started her entrepreneurial venture, As Ever, a few months ago in April 2025.