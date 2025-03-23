Katy Perry struggles to match Taylor Swift's success despite 'seeking advice' from her

Entertainment

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry rekindled thier friendship in 2018 following a years-long feud

  March 23, 2025
Katy Perry is struggling to keep up with Taylor Swift's success despite seeking advice from her.

The Dark Horse singer has drawn stark contrasts with Taylor as her highly anticipated Lifetimes world tour has gotten off to a sluggish start, with sales reportedly falling short of expectations.

Katy's upcoming concerts, scheduled to take place in 83 cities worldwide from April to November, have been met with lukewarm demand, sparking speculations of canceling some dates.

“Expectations were high and she is disappointed by the lack of interest in some countries and venues,” a source told The U.S. Sun.

They continued, “Some people involved thought it would be a massive wave with ticket sales exploding quickly, but sadly she is not Taylor Swift.”

Taylor, who rekindled her friendship with perry in 2018 following a years-long feud, wrapped up her record-breaking Eras Tour in December 2024.

However, according to reports Katy has failed to drum up the enthusiasm that Taylor did.

“Still many seats and tickets are available in some European venues, such as Prague and Budapest,” the insider said.

They further added, “We hope no concerts will be cancelled, as it would be a huge blow and disappointment.”

This comes after it was reported that Katy Perry is seeking out “advice and support” from longtime on-and-off friend Taylor Swift for her upcoming Lifelines tour.

