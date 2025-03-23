Maya Ali reveals her surprising wedding plans in new appearance

Maya Ali, the Pakistani heartthrob actress who is reigning million of hearts, has finally opened up about her wedding plans and ideal partner type.
During her appearance on ARY Digital's Ramadan special transmission Shan-e-Suhoor, the Pehli Si Muhabbat actress shared her thoughts on marriage, her ideal partner, and the pressure she faces to get married from her family and society.
“It’s very difficult to explain to her and other elders that I cannot get married for the sake of it,” Maya said.
She went on to share, “We talk a lot about destiny and religion, so why is it difficult to believe that this is also written? This, too, will happen when the time is right. When the right person enters your life at the right time, you won’t even know it.”
“I’m looking for someone who respects my mother and me. And it’s not like I wouldn’t do the same. Obviously, I would. This is a two-way road. So, yes. I’ll definitely get married when my heart knows it’s time,” the Parey Hut Love actress added.
Maya Ali also stated that now she has become more practical in relationships and would prefer companionship over love in a marriage.
