Aamir Khan opens up about his divorce with Reena amid Gauri Spratt romance  

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 23, 2025
Aamir Khan opened up about his first divorce with ex-wife Reena Dutta after confirming his romance with his new girlfriend, Gauri Spratt.

Speaking with Instant Bollywood, the 3 Idiots star made his first statement about his split from his former partner.

Aamir recalled his divorce time and recounted that he became an alcoholic after parting ways with his first life partner.

"When Reena and I broke up the first time, I was in mourning for almost 2-3 years. I wasn’t working or listening to scripts. I was alone at home, and for almost 1.5 years, I drank a lot," the father-of-three noted.

He further added, "You will be shocked to know that I was a teetotaler. After the split up, I didn’t know what to do. I couldn’t sleep at night, and I started drinking."

The popular Indian actor also labeled himself "Devdas"due to his excessive alcohol consumption. 

The Ghajini actor filed for divorce from Reena Dutta in 2002. The former couple are also parents to their two kids, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan.

Aamir Khan made these comments after he introduced his long-time girlfriend, Gauri Spratt to the media persons during his pre-birthday party, last week.

