Lakers’ struggles continue as Bulls hand them heavy 146-115 defeat

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their sixth loss in their last nine NBA games after being convincingly defeated by the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, March 22.
LeBron James and Rui Hachimura made a comeback after their injuries, but despite their return the Lakers suffered a heavy defeat against the Chicago Bulls, losing 146-115.
As per BBC Sports, James had been sidelined for seven games due to a groin injury, while Hachimura had missed 12 games with a knee issue.
At the start of the third quarter, the Lakers had narrowed the gap to 65-64 but the Bulls pulled ahead again, leading 104-89 by the end of the quarter.
The Bulls' 146 points marked their highest-scoring game of the season, bringing their overall record to 31 wins and 40 losses.
Coby White scored 36 points for the Chicago Bulls, while rookie Matas Buzelis contributed 31 points.
Meanwhile, Australian player Josh Giddey recorded his 15th career triple-double with 15 points, 17 assists and 10 rebounds.
For the Los Angeles Lakers Luka Dončić was the top scorer with 34 points, including 29 in the first half while LeBron added 17 points.
Dončić transferred from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers in February.
Since joining the Lakers, he has played 17 games and has scored more than 30 points in eight of them.
