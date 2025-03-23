Entertainment

BTS' V undergoes crazy transformation amid ‘Squid Game’ 3 rumours

BTS star V shows off his toned abs in 10 kg weight loss transformation pictures

  • by Web Desk
  • March 23, 2025
BTS member V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, has undergone crazy weight transformation during his military service.

On Sunday, the K-pop singer flaunted his toned body in a series of photos showcasing his rigorous gym workouts

V took to Weverse to post a carousal of pictures from his workout session.

He also made a major confession about his weight transformation on social media, “So recently…! I lost a lot of weight, right? I lost 10 kg…hahahaha. I’ll keep putting in the work.”

In one frame, the Rainy Days crooner was seen taking a mirror selfie while sitting on a chest press machine, showcasing his toned biceps in a grey vest.

BTS star wore a mask to cover his face and a cap to cover his head, adding a touch of mystery in another snap.

In the last photo, he was spotted holding an EZ bar, flexing his muscles and giving a glimpse of his impressive physique.

Shortly after his post, fans rushed to the comment section to show their appreciation.

A fan commented, “10 kg is no joke. I am proud of him for prioritising his health.”

Another wrote, “Oh wow, he is so handsome, and I don’t know what to say—I am charmed.”

Additionally, rumours have been circulating that BTS member V may join the cast of Netflix's hit series Squid Game for its potential third season.

However, he has not confirmed the rumours yet.

