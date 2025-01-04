Entertainment

BTS' V joining 'Squid Game' Season 3? Lee Jung Jae breaks silence

The season 2 of 'Squid Game' premiered on Netflix on December 26, 2024

  • January 04, 2025


Squid Game's lead actors Lee Jung Jae and Wi Ha Joon have broken their silence on the rumors surrounding BTS' V's potential casting in season 3 of the hit Netflix series.

During a recent interview with BuzzFeed UK on January 3, 2024, the cast of Squid Game, including Lee Jung Jae and Wi Ha Joon, were asked about the rumors of BTS' V joining the cast for season 3.

While the question seemed to catch them off guard, Lee Jung Jae's response has sent fans into a frenzy.

“Oh, I can’t say anything about that,” he said, flashing a warm smile.

The actor's cryptic response has sparked intense speculation, with many revisiting photos of V with Lee Jung Jae and other cast members of Squid Game.

Although, BTS’ V is currently serving in the South Korean military and will be discharged sometime around 2025, fans are wondering if there's any truth to the rumors.

V has continued to release new music, including two holiday tracks despite his military service.

The season 2 of Squid Game premiered on December 26, 2024, becoming Netflix’s most-watched debut with 68 million hits in its first four days.

