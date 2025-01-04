BTS' V joining 'Squid Game' Season 3? Lee Jung Jae breaks silence

Squid Game's lead actors Lee Jung Jae and Wi Ha Joon have broken their silence on the rumors surrounding BTS' V's potential casting in season 3 of the hit Netflix series.
During a recent interview with BuzzFeed UK on January 3, 2024, the cast of Squid Game, including Lee Jung Jae and Wi Ha Joon, were asked about the rumors of BTS' V joining the cast for season 3.
While the question seemed to catch them off guard, Lee Jung Jae's response has sent fans into a frenzy.
“Oh, I can’t say anything about that,” he said, flashing a warm smile.
The actor's cryptic response has sparked intense speculation, with many revisiting photos of V with Lee Jung Jae and other cast members of Squid Game.
Although, BTS’ V is currently serving in the South Korean military and will be discharged sometime around 2025, fans are wondering if there's any truth to the rumors.
V has continued to release new music, including two holiday tracks despite his military service.
The season 2 of Squid Game premiered on December 26, 2024, becoming Netflix’s most-watched debut with 68 million hits in its first four days.