Selena Gomez receives sweet gift from Gracie Abrams on new album release 

Selena Gomez has received a thoughtful gift from pal Gracie Abrams on the release of her new album, I Said I Love You First.
Gracie collaborated with the romantic couple on their single Call Me When You Break Up.
Selena took to Instagram Stories and shared the delightful gift of the pop icon, noting, “Thank You @gracieabrahms.”
The I Love You, I'm Sorry hitmaker sent a bouquet of pink roses to the Only Murders in the Building star.
Selena’s recently shared a thank-you post for Gracie comes after she expressed gratitude to fans for the success of track, Stained.
The Disney alum said, “Eight years later and you guys never forgot about this song. Your love for Stained has never gone away and I wanted to do something special to say thank you for all the love and support on the album.”
She added, “Stained is now available exclusively on my official store for a limited time only #Stained.”
To note, Selena and Benny released their joint album, I Said I Love You First, on March 21.
