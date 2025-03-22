Benny Blanco pens moving note for Selena Gomez after releasing new album  

Benny Blanco released a heartfelt video alongside his fiancé, Selena Gomez, after dropping their first collaborative music album, I Said I Love You First.
The 37-year-old American record producer took to his Instagram account on Friday, March 21, to express gratitude after embracing the success of their first collaborative project.
Benny penned a heartwarming note for his fiancé, "Wow I still can’t believe today is actually real… our secret little album we made in our bedroom is out for the rest of the world to hear."
"I may not be able to remember when we first met over 15 years ago but I do remember our first kiss and how it changed our lives forever. I feel like today is different than all of the other times," he continued.
The popular songwriter's moving statement was accompanied by an adorable video clip of Selena, who was seen sitting on a sofa while her background was showing several I Love You alphabet balloons.
This video came after Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, who got engaged in December 2024, announced to launch of their new musical album, I Said I Love You First, earlier this month.
