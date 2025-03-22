Selena Gomez’s new album sparks speculation of Justin Bieber subtle digs

Selena Gomez has sparked speculation among fans that she may be subtly shading ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber in her upcoming album.
Soon after, the Calm Down singer dropped her new album, I Said I Love You First, on Friday, fans flocked to social media to decode the hidden messages behind the lyrics.
Some considered Gomez's new track How Does It Feel to be Forgotten, was targeted toward her former beau the Peaches crooner.
The lyrics of the song said, “You’re so embarrassing / Go cry when no one’s watchin’ / I can’t imagine it / How does it feel to be forgotten (Ah), forgotten? (Ah-ah).”
“Cause you walked in, big-a** grin / Talkin’ like we’re friends, honey, what were you thinkin’? / He loves me, I love him / Look at you, just look at you now,” the lyrics further read.
According to Genius.com, a user pointed out that the phrase "Look at you, just look at you now” closely resembles her 2020 song Look at Her Now.
The users consider that her recent was a reference to her 2018 breakup with Bieber.
Another track from Gomez, You Said You Were Sorry is also believed to take a subtle dig at Bieber.
To note, Justin Bieber married his wife Hailey, 28, shortly after he and Selena Gomez parted ways in 2018 after years of an on-off relationship.
