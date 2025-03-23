Sci-Tech

Huawei combines Pangu, DeepSeek AI models in new Pura X

  March 23, 2025
Huawei has merged two cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI)-centric models, Pangu and DeepSeek, into its latest flagship device, the Pura X.

Pangu, a comprehensive suite of AI-based models manufactured by the Chinese tech manufacturer, has been a staple in the company’s AI-based technologies. 

It includes large language models (LLMs), specially designed for apps in weather forecasting, drug discovery, and more.

Previously, the company released the Pangu Model 5.0 at the HDC 2024, packed with several advanced features such as visual, prediction, multi-style, and more.

In contrast, DeepSeek, a Chinese AI startup, launched its flagship DeepSeek R1 model, which is integrated with Huawei's Ascend 910C chips.

Huawei has reshaped its approach to mobile intelligence by incorporating Pangu and DeepSeek AI models into the Huawei Pura X.

One of the most significant features of this combination is the Celia virtual assistant, which integrates these cutting-edge AI technologies.

Celia, powered by Harmony Intelligence, offers a highly responsive assistant that manages everything to simplify each task effortlessly. 

Celia’s latest update have been expanded to a variety of amazing features, including voice interaction, real-time translation, and more, ensuring an intuitive and seamless user experience.

Notably, Huawei has hinted to expand this innovative AI-based technology to more smartphones in the near future.

